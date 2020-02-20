Owner of dog faces charges in attack

A Hasty man faces several charges after he let his pit bull bite a Newton County deputy, according to circuit court filings and Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Deputy Levi Lowery "had to shoot the dog while it was attached to his leg," Wheeler said.

Roger Campbell, 58, was charged Wednesday with second-degree battery, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful dog attack, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

On Jan. 17, Lowery observed Campbell driving a white, single-cab Chevrolet pickup, according to the charging document from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brad Brown.

Lowery knew Campbell had a suspended license, so he followed the truck, traveling at speeds over 90 mph to catch up with Campbell, who finally stopped in a driveway, the filing said.

Campbell stepped out of the truck but left the door open with the dog inside, according to the court filing.

"The dog is known to law enforcement to be aggressive," Brown wrote. "The dog has attempted to bite law enforcement previously, and the defendant has been warned to maintain control of his dog."

Previously, when stopped by police, Campbell would close the pickup's doors so the dog couldn't get out, Brown wrote.

But Campbell left the door open on Jan. 17, the filing said.

"I began slowly backing up towards my car when the dog exited the vehicle and came at me in an aggressive manner," Lowery wrote in an affidavit filed in circuit court. "I told Roger to get his dog as it had a long leash but Roger failed to grab the leash."

"The defendant did nothing," Brown wrote in the charging document. "The dog began to bite the deputy and dug into the deputy's inner thigh and began to shake his head."

"I drew my service weapon and fired one round into the dog as it was attached to my leg," Lowery wrote. "The dog released and ran under Roger's vehicle. I looked down and noticed blood beginning to come through my pants as well as severe pain."

Lowery made it to his car and called for backup, he reported. Keith and Roosevelt Campbell, who live across the road, stepped out of the house and began to threaten Lowery, he wrote in the affidavit.

Deputy Ed Johnson arrived a few minutes later.

Johnson attempted to handcuff Roger Campbell, who "began to jerk away" from him, Brown wrote.

"I observed Roosevelt come up behind Deputy Johnson with a stick in his hand and warned Deputy Johnson," Lowery wrote. "Deputy Johnson was able to disarm Roosevelt as Roosevelt was raising the stick into the air to strike Deputy Johnson. ...

"While Deputy Johnson was dealing with Roosevelt, Roger had stood up and faced me still failing to comply," Lowery wrote. "I was unable to effect an arrest on Roger as I was wounded."

Lowery used his Taser on Roger Campbell, who fell to the ground, according to the affidavit. He got up, and Lowery shocked him again. Johnson then placed Roger Campbell under arrest. In his pockets, police found what appeared to be methamphetamine and paraphernalia, Brown wrote.

An ambulance arrived and transported Lowery to Northwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. Wheeler said Lowery is back at work.

On Dec. 29, Deputy Barney Heft arrested Roger Campbell, who said that he would turn his dog loose on Heft if he saw him again, Brown wrote.

On Jan. 16, two officers who made a home visit warned Campbell "about his dog's aggressive behavior toward them," according to the court filing.

Roger Campbell is being held in the Newton County jail in Jasper in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Wheeler said the dog died at the scene.

Metro on 02/20/2020