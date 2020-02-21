Amy Klobuchar to make Arkansas campaign stop after Nevada caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Public Service Forum in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

FARGO, N.D. — Amy Klobuchar is heading to Middle America in a four-state swing as soon as the Nevada caucuses wrap up.

Klobuchar has a Saturday evening event in Minneapolis to meet with volunteers. She heads to Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday morning for an appearance at North Dakota State University.

Then it's on to Arkansas and Oklahoma later in the day.

Klobuchar's event in Arkansas is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd., in North Little Rock, according to a news release from the campaign.

Minnesota, Arkansas and Oklahoma are all part of Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states weigh in on the presidential race. North Dakota holds its caucuses a week later.