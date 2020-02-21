Hogs scheduled at SEC media days

A basketball sits in a rack at Bud Walton Arena in this undated photo. ( Andy Shupe)
First-year University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and three Razorbacks will appear at SEC media days on Wednesday, July 15, the SEC office announced Thursday. Arkansas will join Alabama, Mississippi State and Tennessee on the third day of the annual event, which will make a return to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Defending College Football Playoff and SEC champion LSU, Florida and Missouri will open the event on Monday, July 13. Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will appear on Day 2, and Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M will close the event on Day 4.
-- Tom Murphy
