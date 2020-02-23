Community events in the River Valley & Ozark area

Tuesday

Board Development Workshop Series

CONWAY — The Board Development Workshop Series: GivePulse will continue from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The series provides a free volunteer-management tool for nonprofits to create events, manage volunteers and track the impact of volunteers on an organization. The workshop is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Fashion With a Twist

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fashion With a Twist, sponsored by Laureate Alpha Lambda, will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 250 Woodland Drive. Drinks and refreshments will be served. For tickets, at $6 each, contact Bonnie Hookman at (501) 884-6652 or Annalee Culp at (501) 884-6350.

Small-Business Marketing Tips

CONWAY — Small-Business Marketing Tips will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the best ways to present their message and increase their sales. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Cast Away the Clutter!

CONWAY — Cast Away the Clutter! will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Sheryl Mulberry-Allen of Fresh Start Conway will teach participants the basics of organizing any space in their home or office. The class is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Wednesday

Ashes to Go

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church invites everyone to Ashes to Go at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. at the Hindsman Bell Tower at Arkansas Tech University, when the church’s clergy will take the traditional Ash Wednesday practice of the imposition of ashes to the campus. This is a way of bringing the church’s presence outside a building and offering an opportunity to people to practice their faith as they go about their daily life and work. For more information, call (479) 968-3622 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

Thursday

Black History Month Speaker

RUSSELLVILLE — Actor, musician and motivational speaker Bryan Terrell Clark will provide the 2020 Arkansas Tech University Black History Month keynote address at 7 p.m. in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum Drive. The event is free and open to the public. In 2019, Clark reprised his role on Broadway as George Washington in the Tony Award-winning Hamilton. For a schedule of ATU Black History Month events, visit www.atu.edu/diversity.

After-Hours Event

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton is the site of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Off the Clock event of 2020. The free event is open to the public and will take place from 5-7 p.m. at UACCM’s Workforce Training Center, 1537 University Blvd. The event will feature tours of the nearly 54,000-square-foot facility, food from area restaurants and live music from the Akeem Kemp Band. No RSVP is required. The event also offers a time to welcome and congratulate Lisa Willenberg, UACCM’s new chancellor.

The Conductor Office Hours

HEBER SPRINGS — The Conductor will offer office hours for free one-on-one consultations for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in 30-minute sessions, from 1-4 p.m., at the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Seventh St. Register at arconductor.org/office hours.

Financing a Home Loan

CONWAY — Financing a Home Loan will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the benefits of homeownership, obstacles toward homeownership and the various loan programs available to borrowers. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Saturday

Seed Swap at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Urban Farm Project will host their annual Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will share their seeds and bring a dish to share for a potluck lunch. Those who don’t have seeds to swap may bring envelopes and food to share, and all attendees can get seeds for their gardens. SongFarmers of Conway will provide musical entertainment. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Baked Potato Bash

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Indian Rock Village Baked Potato Bash will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, 481 Dave Creek Parkway. The event offers baked potatoes, a drink and dessert for a $5 donation. Proceeds will go to the IRV Auxiliary to support assisted living and health care.

Upcoming

Cleburne County Master Gardeners Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Master Gardeners will offer a program at 10 a m. March 3 in the Heber Springs Community Room at the First Electric Cooperative, 150 Industrial Park Road. Paul Love, vice president of the White County Iris Society, will present a program titled Iris and Karen Avey of Mountain View, discussing the work going on there and of the Iris Festival in May. The public is invited to attend the program. For more information, call (501) 362-2524.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for the Summer Adult Softball League starting March 2 and ending at 5 p.m. March 13. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Holocaust Survivor Speaker

MORRILTON — Nat Shaffir, a survivor from Nazi-occupied Romania, will speak at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton as part of a Holocaust Survivor program from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Shaffir will speak at 6:30 p.m. March 3 in UACCM’s Fine Arts Auditorium, and will address students from the area at 9:30 a.m. March 4 in Devil Dog Arena at Morrilton High School. Both events are free and open to the public. To bring student groups to the March 4 event, contact Mary Clark at (501) 977-2011 or clark@uaccm.edu.

Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!

CONWAY — Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!: Finding and Applying for College Scholarships will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 5 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., Suite 102. This free workshop aims to help students discover the best places to find scholarships, as well as how to write a winning scholarship essay. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach/classes or call (501) 450-3118.

Maumelle Business Expo

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 18th annual Maumelle Business Expo and Job Fair on March 5 at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, starting with the State of the City Lunch at noon in the South Room. Tickets are $15 . The free Expo, with over 70 exhibits by local and regional businesses, will be open from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

Daughters of the King Silent Lenten Retreat

RUSSELLVILLE — Daughters of the King at All Saints’ Episcopal Church will sponsor a Lenten retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7. The theme is “Creating Space for God.” During this day of silent meditation, participants will be given opportunities to open themselves to God through various stations that involve praying, walking the Stations of the Cross, coloring, journaling, walking the prayer labyrinth and more. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $5 per person. Register on Eventbrite, or for more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Starting a Business in Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Starting a Business in Arkansas from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10 at Arkansas Tech University. This basic seminar will discuss essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations, licensing, key issues that affect a business’ success and common pitfalls entrepreneurs face. The cost is $30, and free for veterans. Registration is required by March 9 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Newcomers’ Club of Conway Meeting

CONWAY — The Newcomers’ Club of Conway invites any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and enjoying new activities to an information Coffee at 10 a.m. March 19. Text Donna at (501) 472-8447 for the coffee location or more information.

ONGOING

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — Wednesday through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver donations to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The society’s shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Faulkner County TEA Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County TEA Party meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. All musicians, poets and other artists are invited to participate. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Magic the Gathering

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents Magic the Gathering from 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Participants will have an opportunity to discuss, play and enjoy all things magic. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Friday. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The first meeting is free. The cost to join is $32 annually for national dues and $3 monthly for chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with a support meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.