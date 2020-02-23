Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Young Bull in the ninth

BEST BET Echo Town in the eighth

LONG SHOT Majestic Day in the sixth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 6-10 (60%)

MEET 59-165 (35.8%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

PRIMARY PAULA*** has finished in the money in four of her five races, while earning Beyer figures that are clearly fastest in this field. LINE OF FAITH raced close to the pace in an encouraging third-place debut finish, and "typical" second-out improvement could make her tough to beat. WILD DEZ suffered a tough-luck defeat last season at Oaklawn, and she appears to be rounding into peak form following two wet-track races at the meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Primary Paula Elliott McBride 9-5

5 Line of Faith FDe La Cruz Fires 7-2

8 Wild Dez Eramia Martin 5-1

1 Zanshoes Harr Cline 6-1

1a Scioto's Shoes Felix Hornsby 6-1

7 Cyberburg WDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

6 Princess Simone Lara Cates 12-1

9 Miss Checkmark Loveberry Martin 12-1

2 Sing a Song Too Roman Martin 20-1

4 Dixie Loving Thompson Altamirano 20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

DRENA'S STAR** set a fast pace and just missed a victory in his 2020 debut. He is strictly the one to catch and beat at this lower claiming price. TRE LEE DIVINE has raced close to the pace in consecutive third-place finishes. He is taking a slight drop and keeps his regular rider. RED CLAY MAGIC won at a higher claiming price at Churchill, and three of his four career wins have been recorded at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Drena's Star Talamo Amoss 5-2

4 Tre Lee Divine Lara Morse 7-2

1 Red Clay Magic Santana Asmussen 5-1

5 Dom the Bomb Bridgmohan Barkley 4-1

6 Giddymeister Baze Vance 12-1

7 Louden's Gray WDe La Cruz Loy 6-1

8 P R Radio Star Felix Swearingen 10-1

2 Bold Friends Cohen Broberg 8-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

BIG BASE** had to overcome a sluggish start when beaten a neck in her local debut. She has route speed and drew a favorable inside post. NOT ORBINARY has worked smartly since arriving from Woodbine, and the presence of the leading rider is a plus. BALADERA circled rivals on the second turn in a last-to-first victory, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Big Base Baze Hollendorfer 2-1

4 Not Orbinary Cohen McKnight 6-1

7 Baladera Quinonez Frazee 3-1

6 Grats Road Elliott Vance 4-1

3 Pretti Savi Loveberry Robertson 9-2

5 Icy Dawn Eramia Chleborad 12-1

1 Crumlin Time Mojica McKnight 12-1

4 Purse $25,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

EXOTIC PEGASUS** had a deceptively good debut when overmatched at Remington, and he showed good early speed before tiring in his first race at Oaklawn. He is taking a significant drop and is the one to catch. THE DEVIL'S DADDY has finished well in consecutive third-place finishes at the meeting, and the pace figures to be honest enough to set up his late run. SEQUENCE earned competitive Beyer figures when competing at Prairie Meadows, and he did his 2020 debut after taking a six-month break.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Exotic Pegasus Birzer Smith 4-1

6 The Devil's Daddy Cohen Broberg 3-1

10 Sequence Santana Moquett 9-2

7 Therunawayrocket Quinonez Creighton 7-2

8 Ordained Cat WDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

5 Ironic Felix Gonzalez 15-1

4 Kurts Raider Thompson Dixon 15-1

1 Big Macintosh Loveberry Martin 10-1

1a Ten Buds Eramia Martin 10-1

2 Officer Donell Lara Smith 30-1

3 Rock Solid Truth Roman Martin 30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

RAVENS REFLECTION** was pressured through fast fractions in a strong third-place finish, and he received a confidence lift when the runner-up came back to win Friday's first race. BIG LEAGUE earned strong Beyer figures in three wins last season, and he returns following vacation time for winning trainer Chris Richard. FAMILY CODE raced competitively last spring at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in class after competing in allowance races at Remington.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Ravens Reflection Felix Swearingen 5-1

1 Big League Vazquez Richard 6-1

5 Family Code Baze Morse 3-1

4 Main Road Birzer Chleborad 4-1

3 Im the Best I Know Cohen Broberg 9-2

2 Giant Pulpit Eramia Milligan 6-1

8 Sing Him a Song FDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

6 Snaggletooth Elliott Vance 10-1

6 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MAJESTIC DAY** fell far back before launching a sustained rally in a third-pace sprint finish. He likely needed the race after a long break, and he does have two-turn ability. WRITTEN PERMISSION has shown early speed in back-to-back third-place finishes, and he is quick enough to overcome a difficult post position. TRANQUILITY BASE swung wide turning for home and finished full of run in a third-place sprint tune-up at Fair Grounds, He is bred top and bottom to excel at route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Majestic Day Felix Mason 12-1

12 Written Permission Elliott Morse 4-1

1 Tranquility Base Thompson Jones 7-2

8 Axis Cohen Broberg 8-1

13 Waverunner Santana Moquett 6-1

4 Georgia Deputy Loveberry Petalino 6-1

10 Highlight Reel Garcia Litfin 5-1

9 Proud Nation Eramia D'Amato 12-1

5 A King's Ransom Cannon Kobiskie 10-1

11 Empty Nestr FDe La Cruz Compton 12-1

1a Golden Rule Haven Harr Jones 7-2

6 Bracketologist WDe La Cruz Lukas 15-1

2 Alaskan Flyer Johnson Hartlage 15-1

3 Freightrainfreeman Bailey Hewitt 20-1

7 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CALUSA RIDGE** has been on the bench since June, but she finished 2019 riding a three-race winning streak. She was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn. MADISON WAY defeated $20,000 rivals in determined fashion in her first start for top connections. She had a good subsequent breeze and is spotted to contend. POTRA LIZA won six of nine races in 2019, and she was a two-time stake-placed finisher. However, she was sold and entered back at a low class level, and her works for new connections have not been upbeat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Calusa Ridge Lara Matthews 3-1

5 Madison Way Mojica McKnight 7-2

4 Potra Liza Elliott Brennan 5-2

3 Rizzi's Honors Cohen Diodoro 9-2

1 Take Charge Erica Felix Shorter 12-1

7 Eva's Candy Quinonez Hall 6-1

2 Boathouse View Cannon Frazee 8-1

8 Purse $86,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ECHO TOWN**** won an exceptionally fast maiden race, while geared down late in an impressive career. He is a son of champion sprinter Speightstown, and he appears to have a bright future. ANCIENT WARRIOR was pressured through fast fractions and just missed in his local debut. The beaten post-time favorite is lightly raced and eligible to improve. MARVIN prompted the pace while caught four wide in a strong third-place finish, and the steadily improving colt may have drawn a favorable post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Echo Town Santana Asmussen 7-2

7 Ancient Warrior Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

10 Marvin Loveberry Robertson 9-2

6 Tuggle Cohen Engelhart 9-2

11 No Shirt No Shoes Birzer Anderson 12-1

8 Close Encounter Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1

9 Lykan Baze Mason 8-1

3 Twilight Fantasy Talamo Sharp 12-1

5 Discreet Tiger Mojica Robertson 15-1

1 Scoring Vazquez O'Neill 20-1

2 Creekmore Canchari Moquett 30-1

9 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

YOUNG BULL**** finished second in the 2019 Rainbow at Oaklawn, and he is back in a maiden race following a series of good workouts. FLAMIN FIRE encountered traffc trouble in a third-place debut at Louisiana Downs, and he is cutting back in distance following a competitive third-place route finish at Delta. IMPLICATOR finished second in his career debut Feb. 2, and the beaten post-time favorite keeps leading rider Ricard Santana Jr and may make amends.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Young Bull Canchari Witt 5-2

2 Flamin Fire Pompell Dison 10-1

1 Implicator Santana Moquett 7-2

9 Last Paycheck Bailey Jackson 12-1

11 Radicator Eramia Von Hemel 6-1

6 Fire To Wales Westermann 15-1

7 Pay Dirt FDeLaCruz Martin 8-1

8 Papa Star Mojica Stuart 15-1

3 Twisted Dixie Harr Fires 8-1

14 Boo Be Right Talamo Cates 15-1

4 Brother Jukebox Lara Robideax 20-1

5 Egomaniac Baze Mason 15-1

10 Macho Rocket Man WDeLaCruz Martin 20-1

13 Smarty Grimes Lara Caldwell 20-1

Sports on 02/23/2020