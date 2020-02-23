U.N. notes Afghan war's 10-year toll on civilians

An Afghan security officer carries his injured daughter after an attack in December near Bagram Air Base outside Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A United Nations report said more than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or hurt in the decade since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years.

The report released Saturday by the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan comes as a seven-day "reduction of violence" agreement between the U.S. and Taliban takes effect, possibly paving the way for the signing of a peace deal that Washington hopes will end its longest war, bring home U.S. troops and lead warring Afghans to negotiate the future of their country.

"Almost no civilian in Afghanistan has escaped being personally affected in some way by the ongoing violence," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan. "It is absolutely imperative for all parties to seize the moment to stop the fighting, as peace is long overdue; civilian lives must be protected, and efforts for peace are underway."

Last year, there was a slight decrease in the numbers of civilians hurt or killed, which the report said was a result of reduced casualties inflicted by an Islamic State affiliate. The group was drastically weakened by U.S. and Afghan security forces as well as the Taliban, who have also battled the Islamic State.

According to the U.N. report, 3,493 civilians were killed last year and 6,989 were injured. While fewer civilians were hurt or killed by Islamic State fighters, more civilians became casualties at the hands of the Taliban and Afghan security forces and their American allies.

The report said there was a 21% increase in civilian casualties by the Taliban and an 18% rise in casualties blamed on Afghan security forces and their U.S. allies, who dropped more bombs last year than in any year since 2013.

"All parties to the conflict must comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties," said Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. "Belligerents must take the necessary measures to prevent women, men, boys and girls from being killed by bombs, shells, rockets and improvised mines; to do otherwise is unacceptable."

If the violence-reduction plan holds, then it will be followed by the signing of a long-sought peace deal between the United States and the Taliban in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has spent the past 18 months negotiating the deal with the Taliban after his appointment in September 2018 by the White House, is to sign the deal on behalf of Washington. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants American troops brought home from Afghanistan.

The peace deal would also include Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used as a staging arena for attacks against the U.S. or its allies.

The negotiations among Afghans, which also are intended to hammer out an eventual permanent cease-fire, are to begin around March 10. Both Germany and Norway have offered to host the negotiations, but a venue has not been chosen.

