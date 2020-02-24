Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Truck topples, spills load, blocks part of I-40 in North Little Rock
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Truck topples, spills load, blocks part of I-40 in North Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:13 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A crash on Interstate 40 was blocking all lanes of eastbound traffic shortly before noon on Monday. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

A gravel spill on Interstate 40 at the exit for JFK Boulevard in North Little Rock closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles.

The spill occurred just feet away from the exit, live video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation shows.

Holly Butler, administrative assistant for the transportation department’s public information office, said as crews clean up the gravel, traffic is mostly being diverted off the interstate though vehicles are intermittently being allowed to pass via the right shoulder.

There were preliminary reports of two injuries.

First responders work at the scene of a commercial truck rollover on Interstate 40 near the Interstate 30 interchange in Pulaski County on Monday.
First responders work at the scene of a commercial truck rollover on Interstate 40 near the Interstate 30 interchange in Pulaski County on Monday.

Traffic was at or near a standstill almost to Military Drive, near Burns Park, according to a live traffic map from the department.

Butler said a red sedan was hauled away from the scene but she did not know if or how the vehicle was involved in the spill.

The truck that carried the gravel came to a rest on its side in the inside lanes, Butler said, and it was in the process of being removed from the road as of noon.

She said there was not an estimate for how long the clean-up will take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT