Moore named SEC co-player of the week

Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore’s big weekend against Gonzaga led to his selection as SEC co-player of the week by the league office on Monday.

Moore went 8 of 12 (.667) with his first career home run, a double, four runs scored and nine RBI as the No. 5 Razorbacks (8-0) swept Gonzaga. Moore drove in at least one run in every game of the series.

The 5-10 freshman from Leawood, Kan., shared the weekly honor with Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum, who hit .500 with 10 RBI and 12 runs in the Aggies’ sweep of Army.

Moore, the son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, had a .750 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 1.000 and raised his average nearly 300 points, from .083 to .375, during the four-game set.

Moore’s charging scoop and back-handed glove flip to retire a fast Gonzaga runner on Saturday earned the No. 9 spot on the top 10 plays of ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The Razorbacks take on Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor this weekend in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.