Tournament hopes alive after victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team's 78-68 victory over Missouri on Saturday in Walton Arena has revived the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament hopes.

A projected bracket by CBS Sports released Sunday has Arkansas among the "First Four" in the 68-team field as a No. 11 seed in the South Regional and facing No. 11 seed Stanford in a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio.

It's a welcome outlook for the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) considering they lost five consecutive games before beating Missouri.

Arkansas rose three spots to No. 45 in the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, a system adopted last year based on a team's strength of schedule -- and its opponents' strength of schedule -- as well as where games are played, margin of victory and offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Razorbacks have reason for optimism with the return of sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, who missed all five games during the team's losing streak recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

"We lost five straight and we got a key piece back to our team, Isaiah Joe," said Arkansas sophomore guard Desi Sills, who scored 17 points off the bench against Missouri. "He came back and showed why he's one of the top guards in the SEC."

Joe started and scored 21 points on Saturday and played 38 minutes. He hit 7 of 14 shots -- including 5 of 10 three-pointers -- and 4 of 4 free throws.

The Razorbacks have equaled their regular-season victory total for last season, when they were 17-14 going into the SEC Tournament.

It was the Razorbacks' first victory since winning 82-78 at Alabama on Feb. 1 and their first SEC home victory since beating Vanderbilt 75-55 on Jan. 15.

"Better late than never," Joe said of the Razorbacks' ending their losing streaks. "We got a win [Saturday], so we have just got to continue to win.

"We're in a hole right now, but can definitely dig ourselves out. We have to come ready to play and take it one game at a time."

Arkansas' next game is against Tennessee (15-12, 7-7) on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

The Volunteers beat the Razorbacks 82-61 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 11. It was Arkansas' most-lopsided loss this season.

"Look, Tennessee, that was our worst game of the year," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. 'The game of basketball, just like any sport, is about matchups. And we've got to figure out what matchups really, really hurt us and where do we have some matchup advantages."

Joe and Vols freshman starting guard James Josiah-Jordan missed the first Arkansas-Tennessee game, but will both play on Wednesday night. Josiah-Jordan has played in the last three games after missing four because of a groin injury.

"We're a different team now. They're a different team," Musselman said. "The have a player back is a really good defender and an active defender for them, and obviously we have Isaiah."

After playing Tennessee, the Razorbacks finish the regular season at Georgia (14-13, 4-10), against LSU (19-8, 10-4) and at Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6).

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said Arkansas can make a late-season run with Joe's return.

"Oh yeah, because you have your pieces back," Martin said. "You see the difference when key guys are out.

"It's just part of it, and now you have [Joe] back in the fold they're a different team. They're a good team, a talented team."

Up next

ARKANSAS MEN VS TENNESSEE

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-10, 5-9 SEC. Tennessee 15-12, 7-7.

SERIES Tennessee leads 22-20

TELEVISION SEC Network

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

Sports on 02/24/2020