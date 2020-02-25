Bentonville School District invites parents to learn about online safety

BENTONVILLE -- The School District this week is hosting sessions for parents on cellphone safety.

"Tools, Rules and Online Safety" will be presented at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday by Superintendent Debbie Jones and Benton County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Robinson.

Thomas Rice, the district's technology director, will talk about some apps parents can use to monitor what their children are viewing on their phones. Officials will provide information related to state law and school policies. A district teacher and high school student also will share their perspectives.

The noon session will be at the district's administration building at 500 Tiger Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch.

The 6 p.m. session will be at the Ignite Professional Studies building at 1510 N. Walton Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Child care will not be available.

