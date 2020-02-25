Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville School District invites parents to learn about online safety

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bentonville School District administration building.

BENTONVILLE -- The School District this week is hosting sessions for parents on cellphone safety.

"Tools, Rules and Online Safety" will be presented at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday by Superintendent Debbie Jones and Benton County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Robinson.

Thomas Rice, the district's technology director, will talk about some apps parents can use to monitor what their children are viewing on their phones. Officials will provide information related to state law and school policies. A district teacher and high school student also will share their perspectives.

The noon session will be at the district's administration building at 500 Tiger Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch.

The 6 p.m. session will be at the Ignite Professional Studies building at 1510 N. Walton Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Child care will not be available.

NW News on 02/25/2020

This story was originally published at 1:01 a.m.

Print Headline: School District invites parents to learn about online safety

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT