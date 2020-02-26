Central Arkansas restaurant featured on Gordon Ramsay show now closed, property manager says

Arkansans hoping to visit a North Little Rock restaurant featured on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Tuesday night are out of luck — South Boulevard was closed earlier this month.

The locks on the building at 10840 Maumelle Blvd. were changed in the last two weeks after the restaurant was evicted due to unpaid rent, property manager Denise Sery said.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Alcoholic Beverage Control division, said the restaurant also lost its liquor license Jan. 24 due to nonpayment of sales taxes.

Owner Jermaine Burton could not immediately be reached at his other business, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill, for comment.

Sery said South Boulevard struggled to pay rent in full and on time since it took over the lease in March 2019.

After the show filmed, Sery said she and the owners initially tried to work with Burton to keep the restaurant open until the episode premiered.

Sery said she moved to evict the restaurant this month, though, at the request of the owners who were frustrated by the continued lack of payments.

She said the property is looking for a new tenant.

South Boulevard was one of two Central Arkansas restaurants featured in the show's season three finale.

The show aims to help struggling restaurants by renovating their interiors and menus under Ramsay’s guidance.

The other Central Arkansas restaurant featured in the finale, Bear’s Den Pizza in Conway, remains open.