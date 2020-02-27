BASKETBALL

Monk suspended indefinitely

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The suspension began with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program. The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the past seven games. The Hornets were hoping Monk (Lepanto, Bentonville) would have a breakout season, but he failed to win a spot in the starting lineup. He has played in 191 games during his career with one start.

Sixers' center hurts shoulder

Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, adding another worry for the 76ers, who are already without guard Ben Simmons. Embiid collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws. The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back for more evaluation and treatment. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his injured shoulder. The Sixers didn't give any specifics on Embiid other than to say his shoulder was sprained and he would not return. On Monday night, Embiid scored a career-high 49 points against Atlanta. He's averaging 23.8 points and 12 rebounds per game.

BASEBALL

Stanton may miss opener

Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain. This was the second consecutive day New York announced an injury to one of its stars. Pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season, the team said Tuesday. The American League East champion Yankees open on March 26 at Baltimore.

FOOTBALL

NFL, players closer to deal

The NFL and its players have moved closer to a new collective bargaining agreement and the next decade of labor peace that would come with it. If the process is at first-and-goal now, though, there's still work to be done to get into the end zone. With a late-night vote, on the slim majority approval of the 32 team representatives, the NFL Players Association was preparing Wednesday to send the current CBA proposal to the full union membership for potential ratification. There was no immediate word on how quickly that decisive vote would be conducted. Last week, the owners flashed their thumbs up with a majority-vote approval of the agreement that's a product of 10 months of negotiations with a 17-game regular season the most significant change. "There will be white smoke when there is white smoke," NFLPA President Eric Winston told reporters in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine. "The one thing we're not doing is rushing though this thing. Every 'I' will be dotted, every 'T' will be crossed, and when that happens, that happens."

Boykin sentenced to 3 years

Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin's attorney said his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year. Boykin had been in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth since December after he ducked paying for a hotel room in nearby Arlington. Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.

HOCKEY

Blues' defender out for year

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play in the regular season or in the playoffs. General Manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Edmonton native was hospitalized at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange County, Calif., and spent five nights in the hospital. Bouwmeester had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest. It is a device that monitors heart function. It also can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia happens to restore a regular heartbeat.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances in Dubai

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020. Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0.

Ruud moves on in Chile Open

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to Chile Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating local favorite Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-5 in the clay-court event in Santiago, Chile. Ruud, the Argentina Open winner this month, will face seventh seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina, a 7-6 (1), 6-3 winner over Italy's Salvatore Caruso. Fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was eliminated, falling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to Argentinia's Renzo Olivo. Olivo will face sixth-seeded Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. Dellien beat Chile's Marcelo Barrios Vera 6-3, 7-6 (2).

FIGURE SKATING

Chris Knierim retires

Figure skater Chris Knierim, one half of the husband-and-wife duo that helped the U.S. win a team bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, announced his retirement Wednesday while Alexa Knierim said she will continue skating with a new partner. The three-time national champions have withdrawn from next month's world championships. The Knierims will be replaced by Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson on the American team headed to Montreal. Chris Knierim, 32, said his passion for skating had waned while injuries had mounted, and that forced him to consider his future. He also said he's been dealing with depression and is receiving treatment for it.

