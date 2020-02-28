Diverse artists sought for new downtown Little Rock mural project

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership on Friday issued a call for diverse artists to participate in its new temporary public art initiative, the “Mini Mural Project.”

The project aims to promote diversity and inclusion through art, according to a news release from the downtown nonprofit. The partnership will select seven artists representing different races, genders and ages to each paint a 4 by 8 foot mural depicting “their vision of the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make up our city, representing downtown Little Rock as ‘Everyone’s Neighborhood.’”

“To see one concept through the eyes of seven different diverse artists is something we have never done before,” Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said in the release. “We hope this will continue to have a positive impact on downtown, as we have seen with our other public art initiatives.”

The miniature murals will be displayed in Baker’s Alley behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, off of 6th Street. When the installation ends, the art will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go back into the budget for the DLRP’s public spaces committee to fund future rotations of similar projects.

Each artist will be paid $950 for their work. DLRP will provide the 4 by 8 foot plywood canvases. Any other expenses, including paint or other materials, will be the responsibility of the artist.

Past mural experience is not required — the nonprofit encourages artists who have never submitted for a public art project before to apply.

Applications are available on downtownlr.com under “News” and are to be filled out and emailed to publicart@downtownlr.com along with any work samples.

Interested artists must apply by 5 p.m. on March 16. Artists will be notified by March 26 if they are chosen. Final artwork is due April 27.