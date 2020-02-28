Jailer arrested after admitting to stealing inmate medication, authorities say

A Mountain Home woman went from jail employee to jail inmate Thursday after authorities say she admitted to stealing an inmate’s medication.

Tiffany Johnson, 37, faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, controlled substance fraudulent practices and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Authorities began investigating Johnson, a jail matron, after an inmate reported Thursday fewer pills of hydrocodone than there should have been in his bottle.

The jail nurse counted and found the bottle was missing six pills, according to the release.

Investigators said surveillance footage shows Johnson around 5:30 a.m. Thursday opening the medication cart without permission or reason.

Johnson then admitted in an interview to stealing the pills, according to the release.

She was fired from her position with the jail, according to the release. Online jail records show she was booked into the jail Thursday night and released about an hour later on $5,000 bond.