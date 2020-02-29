High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BEEBE 55, ALMA 48 Rylie Marshall scored 22 points and the Badgers (12-13, 7-7) clinched the No. 4 seed for next week's state tournament from the 5A-West by knocking off the Airedales (14-13, 6-8) in Beebe. Logan Worthington added 12 and Brooks Nail 11 for Beebe. Cejay Mann scored 18 points for Alma.

BLYTHEVILLE 58, ESTEM 48 Tedrick Washington led the Chickasaws (25-5) with 16 points in a victory over the Mets (23-12) in the 4A-East Tournament semifinals at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. Blytheville overcame a 22-19 halftime deficit and will face Mills in tonight's championship game. Tyreonn King added 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Chicks, while Deveon Smith scored 11 to go along with 7 rebounds. Jacob Sanders led eStem with 22 points.

FLIPPIN 61, HECTOR 41 Lance May led the Bobcats (27-9) with 18 points in a victory over the Wildcats (14-12) in the 2A-West Tournament semifinals at Eureka Springs. Devyn Payne and Brycen Baker each added 12 points for Flippin, which led 30-14 at the half.

IZARD COUNTY 84, VIOLA 50 Coby Everett led the Cougars (35-5) with 27 points in a victory over the Longhorns (29-8) in the 1A-2 Tournament semifinals at Hillcrest High School. Caleb Faulkner added 18, Justus Cooper 14 and Dylan Tharp 10 for Izard County, which led 33-11 after the first quarter.

MILLS 53, BROOKLAND 50 With Javion Guy-King scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds, the Comets (24-3) posted a victory over the Bearcats (17-13) in the 4A-East Tournament semifinals. Caleb Allen added 14 and Jakari Livingston put in 10 more while pulling down 10 rebounds. Jackson Ballard's 21 points and six rebounds led Brookland. Mills led 30-24 at the half.

THE NEW SCHOOL 54, KINGSTON 50 The Cougars (35-1) defeated the Yellowjackets (19-15) for the fourth time this season, getting 14 points from both Chase Ammons and Ayden Barbour in the 1A-1 Tournament in Alpena. Tyson Barbour added nine for The New School, which led 27-25 at the half. Daylih Davidson scored 11 and Avery Weaver had 10 more for Kingston.

WONDERVIEW 52, CONCORD 47 Getting 16 points from Dayton Davidson, the Daredevils (24-11) downed the Pirates (26-6) in the 1A-3 Tournament semifinals at Bradford. Wonderview also picked up 11 points from Landon Jones and 10 points from Caleb Squires.

GIRLS

ALPENA 62, COUNTY LINE 32 Behind 29 points from Amelya Cook, the host Lady Leopards (27-7) defeated the Lady Indians (19-14) in the 1A-1 Tournament. Alpena led 33-18 at the half and picked up 16 points from Alex Hill and 11 from Desi Deitrich.

BATESVILLE 57, POCAHONTAS 46 Taylor Rush scored 18 points and had five steals as the Lady Pioneers (28-2) downed the Lady Redskins (18-9) in the 4A-East Tournament semifinals at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. Batesville plays rival Southside Batesville in tonight's championship game. Jalise Stewart added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Batesville, while Kaylee Clark scored 10 points, made 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. Pocahontas picked up 22 points and four assists from Kate Sorg. Also for Pocahontas, Kendra Johnson scored 13 points and Diamond Kimble added 10 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

FLIPPIN 44, EUREKA SPRINGS 40 Lea Still scored 16 points and Allie Downs added 15 as the Lady Bobcats (20-15) edged the Lady Highlanders in the 2A-West Tournament semifinals at Eureka Springs. Shelby Little scored 13 to lead Eureka Springs (17-14).

HARRISON 47, OZARK 29 The Lady Goblins advanced to the 4A-North Tournament title game in Berryville behind Sydney Shrum's 13 points. Brynn Oleson had 10 points for Harrison (28-3). The Lady Goblins led 23-12 at halftime. Autum Joy scored eight points to lead Ozark (20-12).

KINGSTON 51, WESTERN YELL 35 Mellia Johnson led the way with 19 points as the Lady Yellowjackets (21-10) trounced the Lady Wolverines (13-14) in the semifinals of the 1A-1 Tournament in Alpena. Libbie Johnson added 14 and Renee Pittman 12 for Kingston. Lyndsey Gillespie scored nine to lead Western Yell.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 61, PULASKI ACADEMY 45 Reese Gardner paced the Lady Southerners (24-5) with 23 points in a victory over the Lady Bruins (25-3) in the semifinals of the 4A-East Tournament. London Cuzzort added 18 for Southside, which led 29-17 at the half. Isis Woods scored 12 points to lead Pulaski Academy.

