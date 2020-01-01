Bryant's Austin Ledbetter's hunger to play college football grows

Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter committed to Arkansas baseball as a freshman, but the Hornets' last two state titles on the gridiron also have him eager to play college football.

“Just my love for the game grew over the past two years winning the two state championships,” Ledbetter said. “It just got my motor going and made me love the game even more.”

Ledbetter a 6-1, 190-pound junior completed 202 of 326 passes for 3,400 yards, 43 touchdowns and rushed for two more this season for the 13-0 Class 7A State Champions.

Some schools have inquired about his football talents, but it’s believed they are scared off by his baseball commitment.

“Last year I had some schools and this year a few. I’ve had Kansas, Mississippi State and Memphis,” Ledbetter said. “I’m hoping to hear from coach (Sam) Pittman soon.”

Ledbetter completed 33 of 58 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore while playing behind starter Ren Hefley, who walked on at Michigan.

His accuracy while rolling out of the pocket is above average, a skill he attributed to baseball.

“Baseball also helps rolling out to my left and having to throw it across my body,” Ledbetter said. “Baseball helps because I play third base, shortstop and middle infield throwing across my body kind of like Patrick Mahomes. That’s what I’ve grown to do. It helps me a lot with different arm angles.”

Former Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Clint Stoerner has worked with Ledbetter and said he believes he’s a high-DI prospect.

“He’s talented enough to play big-time ball,” Stoerner said “He’s got a natural power stroke. He can already make all the throws on the football field. Both his arm and his build, he’s elite. He’s special.”

Stoerner said Ledbetter is no project, but a quarterback that’s a natural on the field.

“He’s a very natural fluid thrower,” Stoerner said. “Nothing is forced. Nothing is going to have to be taught. You can tweak something different (with his) technique or mechanics. Whatever a particular coach believes in, but when it’s all said and done he’s natural. There’s a lot of guys that are playing at high level on Saturdays that are not natural.”

Ledbetter has been impressed with Pittman in the short time he’s been at Arkansas.

“I really like him,” Ledbetter said. “He has a great energy. I can tell he really likes being a Razorback and I really feed off that, because growing up in Arkansas it’s good to see a coach that really likes the school.”