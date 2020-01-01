MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix wins big at home

Seth Stanley scored 15 points, and 12 players scored for Hendrix College in a 70-50 victory over Rhodes on Tuesday in Conway.

Hendrix (7-5) led 33-17 at halftime in a game in which it never trailed and once led by as many as 27.

Kevin Shen led Rhodes (3-8) with 11 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls to Rhodes

Rhodes outscored Hendrix College 41-28 in the second half to win 75-56 on Tuesday in Conway.

Kiera Downey led Rhodes (6-5) with 28 points and Alyssa Owens had 24 points. Rhodes made 16 field goals in the second half.

Cassidy Salyer led Hendrix (2-10) with 14 points coming off the bench. Anissa Gutierrez had 13 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

GAC players named to All-American team

Henderson State University wide receiver L'liott Curry and Harding University running back Cole Chancey were named D2Football.com's second-team All-Americans on Tuesday.

Curry caught 84 passes for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Reddies, who finished 9-3. Chancey rushed for 1,375 yards and 14 touchdowns, which led the Great American Conference. He helped the Bisons to their fourth consecutive NCAA Division II playoff berth.

Earning honorable mention were Ouachita Baptist University wide receiver Allie Freeman and his teammate Cori Gooseberry on the offensive line; Southern Arkansas University defensive lineman Antonio Washington; and Henderson State defensive back Mercardo Anderson.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

