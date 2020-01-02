Two 17-year-old girls shot while inside Little Rock home, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two 17-year-old girls were shot early Thursday while sitting in the living room of a Little Rock home, police said.

According to a police report, officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to a report of about 40 shots fired on Sheraton Drive, which is in a neighborhood northwest of University Avenue and West 65th Street.

Police found one teen suffering from a gunshot to the head above her ear and the other suffering from four gunshot wounds in her lower back and one in her upper right arm.

The teens told police someone fired into the home, but they did not get a good look at the gunman other than to see him run north on Sheraton Drive.

Both victims were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officer saw multiple shots had been fired at the back door as well as the front side of the home, and they found shell casings on the street.

The investigation is ongoing.