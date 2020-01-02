Gophers' triumph a return to glory days

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reaches for a pass that he caught for a touchdown late in the second quarter as No. 18 Minnesota beat No. 12 Auburn 31-24 at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns to become the Gophers’ career receiving leader. (AP/Star Tribune/ Aaron Lavinsky)

TAMPA, Fla. -- With the clock winding down on a dominating performance in the Outback Bowl, Minnesota fans broke into a chant of "Row The Boat, Row The Boat, Row The Boat."

The never-give-up mantra Coach P.J. Fleck used to help change the culture of Golden Gophers football continues to inspire a program determined to return to its golden age.

"We challenged everyone of our players, you want to be a blue blood you've got to beat the blue bloods," Fleck said Wednesday after No. 18 Minnesota beat No. 12 Auburn 31-24.

"We used to be a blue blood back in the 30's, 40's, 50's and 60's," Fleck added. "We've talked about the word of the year is restore. We want to restore that tradition."

Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns to become the Gophers' career receiving leader, and Minnesota outgained the Tigers 215 yards to 56 on the ground while dominating time of possession to limit Auburn's ability to keep pace.

"We didn't overlook them," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said. "I think our guys were ready to play. ... The second half, it was really a dog fight. Back and forth. The bottom line is they made plays. They made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line."

Johnson broke Eric Decker's school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota's all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers (11-2) up 24-17 at halftime.

The senior's 73-yard catch-and-run put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

"Coach Fleck says all the time, that this program is going up, and as you see today it's definitely going in the right direction," Johnson said. "Just having the right guys in the locker room is very important and everyone buying in."

Minnesota, which began the season with nine consecutive victories before losing two of its last three to Big Ten rivals Iowa and Wisconsin, finished with more than 10 wins for the first time since 1904. Auburn (9-4) concluded a season in which all four of its losses came against opponents ranked in the Top 25.

"I feel like we could've played harder and better than what we did. It's just disappointing, especially going out like that in your last game," Auburn senior defensive end Marlon Davidson said. "Even though we had a chance to win, we weren't on our 'A' game. I'm just disappointed."

Tanner Morgan completed 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards, one interception and both of the TDs to Johnson, who finished with 3,305 receiving yards and 33 TD catches in his career. Receiver Seth Green tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Witham on fourth and inches midway through the second quarter.

Noah Igbinoghene, whose mother and father were Olympic track and field athletes in Nigeria, returned a kickoff 96 yards for Auburn's first touchdown. Bo Nix threw a 37-yard TD pass to Sal Cannella, and JaTarvious Whitlow scored 3-yard run that made it 24-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Morgan broke the tie with his second TD throw to Johnson, who posted the 16th 100-yard game of his career and caught at least one TD pass for the seventh consecutive game, tying a another school record.

The Gophers dominated on the ground, too, with Mohamed Ibrahim running for 140 yards on 20 carries.

Nix was 17 of 26 for 176 yards, one TD and no interceptions.

Minnesota 10 14 0 7 -- 31

Auburn 10 7 7 0 -- 24

First Quarter

AUB--FG Carlson 24, 12:17.

MIN--FG Lantz 40, 6:36.

AUB--Igbinoghene 96 kickoff return (Carlson kick), 6:23.

MIN--Ibrahim 16 run (Lantz kick), 4:05.

Second Quarter

MIN--Witham 1 pass from Green (Lantz kick), 7:09.

AUB--Cannella 37 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 4:15.

MIN--T.Johnson 2 pass from Morgan (Lantz kick), :32.

Third Quarter

AUB--Whitlow 3 run (Carlson kick), 5:04.

Fourth Quarter

MIN--T.Johnson 73 pass from Morgan (Lantz kick), 10:26.

MIN AUB

First downs 23 13

Rushes-yards 45-215 26-56

Passing 279 176

Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 17-27-0

Return Yards 1 122

Punts-Avg. 4-40.8 5-43.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-41 3-20

Time of Possession 37:35 22:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Minnesota, Ibrahim 20-140, R.Smith 16-69, Green 3-7, Morgan 3-2, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Auburn, Whitlow 9-24, D.Williams 5-13, Nix 6-12, Shivers 3-9, Nigh 1-2, Kam.Martin 1-1, Joiner 1-(minus 5).

PASSING--Minnesota, Green 1-1-0-1, Morgan 19-29-1-278. Auburn, Siposs 0-1-0-0, Nix 17-26-0-176.

RECEIVING--Minnesota, T.Johnson 12-204, Bateman 3-49, Witham 2-12, R.Smith 1-8, Autman-Bell 1-7, Spann-Ford 1-(minus 1). Auburn, Schwartz 6-49, S.Williams 4-29, Hastings 2-14, Wilson 2-12, Cannella 1-37, Nigh 1-24, Stove 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official in the second half of the Golden Gophers’ 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday. Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson led the Gophers’ attack with 12 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. (AP/Chris O’Meara)

Sports on 01/02/2020