Pine Bluff teen charged with murder of mother, 2 others

A Pine Bluff teenager was arrested late Friday after police say he stabbed his mother and a man to death earlier that day and stabbed another man to death on New Year's Eve, a news release said.

Pine Bluff police arrested Michael Moore, 19, on three charges of murder and one charge of abuse of a corpse, the release said.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to 805 W. 25th St., where someone had requested a welfare check on the residence's occupants, the release said. Inside the home officers found Lisa Allen Moore and a man who had not been identified Friday night. Moore had been stabbed to death and the man's cause of death will be determined by the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where both bodies will be transported.

Michael Moore was at the house when officers arrived, and was initially transported to the detective division for questioning the release said. Moore was wanted for a Dec. 31 homicide in which Sidney Hayes, 33, was stabbed to death.