Two dead in apparent double homicide in Sherwood, police say

Police investigate an apparent double homicide in Sherwood on Friday morning. ( Thomas Metthe)
Sherwood police are investigating the deaths of two people found early Friday as a double homicide.
Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Markhaven Drive for a welfare check, according to a news release.
Officers found a deceased woman lying in the driveway and a deceased man inside the home.
Police believe the deaths to be homicides, according to the release, though it didn't provide additional details.
The identities of the two victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No information on a suspect was released.
