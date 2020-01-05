Taking Bard on the road the goal for ball chairmen

Troy and Karla Braswell hope people will come out and take a seat at the annual Bard Ball. The Braswells are co-chairs for the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre fundraiser that includes a performance by Broadway star De’Lon Grant.

For two people who say they've never had much experience with theater, theater certainly has made an impact on Karla and Judge Troy Braswell.

Back when they were both students at the University of Central Arkansas, they met for the first time in an introductory theater class. Now married with two children, they're chairs of this year's Bard Ball for the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, doing their part to open up that world to the rest of the community.

"It's funny to come full circle, talking about this event," Troy says. "To see theater used to have a positive impact, not only on our youth but the community as a whole is a really neat circle. It makes it special to us, to know that theater continues to have an impact in our lives."

Based at UCA, the AST is the state's only professional Shakespeare company, bringing in actors from across the country and promoting local talent in presenting an early-summer theater festival. In the fall, they have a touring production for schools across the state.

The Bard Ball, on Feb. 1 at UCA, is theater troupe's main fundraiser for the year.

While most people's familiarity with AST is limited to the early summer theater festival, the Braswells first became aware of the group's work through Troy's job as a Faulkner County juvenile court judge.

"We have been looking for ways to engage at-risk youth in their community and give kids opportunities to be rehabilitated and have access to the arts," he explains.

AST has been a partner with the court system, teaching at-risk youths about theater and performing. Each year, the youngsters put on a production at nursing homes and senior citizen centers.

Troy recalls one particular young man who was struggling and "in a really bad place," unable to find balance or a place he could fit in.

"When I told him he was going to participate in the Shakespeare Theatre group, he stared at me like I had three heads," Troy says.

After a year in the program, Troy says the young man is doing well at home and at school and Troy attributes much of that to the exposure to the arts the boy got through AST.

"He's developed this passion for theater and has finally found a group of people that accept him, that encourage him. And now here's this guy who could barely complete two sentences who's standing on stage and performing."

Not every child responds to the program. But for those who do, it's worth it. And AST provides a place where they're not judged or defined by their past actions.

For everyone else, AST has its summer theater festival, presenting three different productions -- two Shakespearean plays and one musical -- over the course of several weeks at UCA. This year's season will feature The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), As You Like It and the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical Into the Woods.

Fall touring productions for schools, like last year's Romeo and Juliet, expose the state's students to the Bard.

"That gives some kids opportunities to see theater who otherwise wouldn't get to see it," Karla says.

Troy adds, "What amazing opportunities that AST provides to the community by their performances in the community and inviting people in who otherwise may never see a play or may never see Shakespeare come to life in front of them. That's the direct impact it has -- exposing people to opportunities."

The Bard Ball is a way to raise money for the programs, but also to celebrate AST's achievements.

It is, the Braswells say, a "unique" event.

"Where else in town can you sit on stage at a performing arts center to have your event?" Troy asks. "It gives a really good [feeling]. Really sets the atmosphere for why everybody's coming together."

"It's sophisticated," Karla says. "You get to dress up and walk the red carpet. There's a special drink related to the theme," which this year is Into the Woods.

Theater students will welcome the guests, who can mingle on- and backstage, getting drinks at drink stations, looking over the live and silent auction offerings, sampling heavy hors d'oeuvres.

"You really do feel like a VIP, having that backstage access," Troy says.

This year, Jess Prichard, who starred in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, will be the emcee and the featured performer will be De'Lon Grant, also an AST alumnus and current star of Come From Away on Broadway.

Premium ticket holders get early access to the ball and can take part in a meet-and-greet with Grant. And the Braswells say getting to interact with Grant and the other actors really brings home the importance and impact of theater on the audience and the people up on the stage.

Troy says, "I think sometimes people can be intimidated by what they don't understand and they're not used to. So if you're not someone that typically goes to these type of events or goes to plays, this would be a good opportunity to be exposed to something new, something that's fun and something we know has a positive impact on our community."

The Bard Ball is 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets are $75, $100 for premium tickets with meet-and-greet. Call (501) 269-9428 or visit arkshakes.com.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 01/05/2020