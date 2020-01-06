Sections
17-year-old shot in leg, Little Rock police say

Today at 11:32 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg on Friday, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to Baptist Health Medical Center, where the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound in the thigh.

The teen told police he was walking along Western Hills Avenue north of Westwood Avenue when he heard two shots coming from the north, according to a police report. He said he didn’t see a shooter or a vehicle and jumped behind some vegetation for cover.

The teen then called his friend to take him to the hospital, according to the report, before calling his father.

Officers searched the area the teen reported but found no evidence of the shooting.

The teen was expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly after speaking to police, according to the report.

