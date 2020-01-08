Woman accused of killing mother

A 32-year-old woman arrested in Texas last month has been charged with murder in the death of her 57-year-old mother in west Arkansas, a prosecuting attorney said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office in Nacogdoches County, Texas, arrested Jordana Caraway Rogers of Mansfield on an aggravated assault charge Dec. 23, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

While in custody, Rogers made statements about her mother, Melinda Rogers, that caused authorities to be concerned about the older woman's welfare, authorities said.

Investigators in Texas contacted the Sebastian County sheriff's office, which in turn contacted Mansfield police, the affidavit states. Police said officers went to Melinda Rogers' home in the 1000 block of Broadway Street about 5 p.m. the same day and found her dead and covered in blankets on the master bedroom's floor.

According to the affidavit, the victim was lying on her side, her head "black and blue and covered in blood."

A search of the home revealed a drill battery at the victim's feet and a rechargeable power drill in the locked closet of the master bedroom, authorities said. The drill appeared to be covered in hair and blood, authorities wrote.

Arkansas State Police took over the investigation at the request of Mansfield police and learned Melinda Rogers hadn't been seen in several days and that her car had disappeared from the driveway.

Jordana Rogers was driving her mother's car when she was arrested, the affidavit states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jordana Rogers was booked into Sebastian County jail Friday on a first-degree murder charge. She remained there late Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster. Bail was set at $500,000.

The prosecutor said Jordana Rogers will be arraigned today.

