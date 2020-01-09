UCA student from Little Rock dies after being struck by car

FILE — Torreyson Library at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway

A University of Central Arkansas student from Little Rock was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday in a campus parking lot, according to a letter from President Houston Davis.

Rebekah Harpool was a sophomore in the Schedler Honors College pursuing a degree in special education.

She was struck around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot east of the HPER Center, according to a statement by UCA police, and was taken to a hospital. She died from her injuries.

“There are no words to convey the depth of pain that our UCA family feels over the loss of one of our students,” the president said in the letter. “Rebekah's passing is incredibly sad and her UCA classmates, along with faculty and staff, are heartbroken at this news.”

Police said a crash report was not yet available Thursday afternoon and the incident is under investigation.

The university said counseling services are available for anyone in need.