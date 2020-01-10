Little Rock police detective on leave after arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

A Little Rock police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested Wednesday night on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

John Brawley, a detective, was arrested on one count of third-degree assault on a family or household member after an argument with his wife over the use of what she called testosterone pills, according to an incident report from the Benton Police Department.

Benton police responded to a home on Robinwood Court a few minutes after 11 p.m.

Brawley’s wife told police her husband pushed her out of a doorway after she confronted him about pills in his gym bag she believed to be testosterone, according to the report.

Brawley told officers he did not push his wife with his hands but walked past her with his hands at his side and “used his chest to move [her] backwards,” according to the report.

Police wrote that Brawley also told officers they could not arrest him on a misdemeanor charge they did not witness, and they responded that they could because it was a domestic violence charge.

Brawley asked the officers if he could change out of a Little Rock Police Department T-shirt he was wearing before being taken to jail, according to the report, and officers let him.

Brawley has been released from the Saline County jail, according to online records. Little Rock police officer Eric Barnes said the department is conducting an internal investigation while Brawley is on leave.