UConn's streak ends at 98

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Tea Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor (12-1) used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.

It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Bears ended a long UConn run. Last season, Baylor stopped the Huskies' 126-game regular-season winning streak.

"We just happen to be the team that beat them. Not anymore than that. Streaks are made to be broken," Coach Kim Mulkey said.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013. The defeat on Thursday was the worst for UConn since a 23-point defeat to LSU in the regional final of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

"It hurts because that spans from three other teams," UConn senior guard Crystal Dangerfield said.

It was the worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when UConn lost to North Carolina by 23 points.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 21 points to lead the Huskies (12-1).

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 14 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and No. 7 Louisville (15-1, 4-0 ACC) handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years, 87-41 in Coral Gables, Fla. Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals. ... Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina (12-3, 3-1 ACC) handed a highly-ranked North Carolina State (14-1, 3-1) team its first loss of the season, 66-60 in Chapel Hill, N.C. ... Jailin Cherry scored 12 points and LSU (12-3, 2-1 SEC) beat No. 10 Texas A&M (14-2, 2-1) 57-54 in College Station, Texas, after Aggies star guard Chennedy Carter left in the first half with a left foot injury. N'dea Jones led the Aggies with 19 points and 12 rebounds. ... Jasmine Carson scored 21 points to lead Georgia Tech (12-3, 3-1 ACC) over No. 11 Florida State (14-2, 3-2) 67-52 in Tallahassee, Fla. ... Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 12 Indiana (14-2) improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever by beating Purdue (11-5, 2-2) 66-48 in Bloomington, Ind. ... Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry (Conway) added 18 points and four steals for No. 13 Mississippi State (15-2, 3-0 SEC) in a 79-64 victory over Missouri in Columbia, Mo. ... Rhyne Howard scored a program-tying 43 points as No. 14 Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven three-pointers on 11 attempts. ... Katie Campbell and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 14 points apiece and No. 16 Gonzaga (15-1, 4-0) beat Saint Mary's (9-7, 4-1) 74-49 in a battle between the last unbeaten teams in the West Coast Conference. ... Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Makenzie Meyer had 20 points and Iowa (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) upset No. 17 Maryland (11-4, 2-2) 66-61 in Iowa City. ... Rennia Davis had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 23 Tennessee (12-3, 2-1 SEC) limited Mississippi to its fewest points in program history with an 85-28 victory in Oxford, Miss. ... Freshman Madison Greene scored a season-high 23 points and Ohio State (9-6, 2-2 Big Ten) topped No. 24 Michigan (11-4, 2-2) in the lone regular-season meeting.

