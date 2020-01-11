Camden man dies from injuries suffered in accident

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Camden man was killed Friday after crashing into a tree, state troopers said.
Gary Chase, 66, was heading north on Mount Holly Road near the corner of Scott Street in Camden shortly before 4 p.m. Friday when his 1984 Ford veered off the road into a ditch, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Moments later, the Ford crashed into a tree, troopers said.
A crash report indicated that Chase was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Troopers said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
