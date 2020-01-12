Police investigate homicide in NLR

Police were investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon after officers found a critically injured man lying outside an apartment building in the Velvet Ridge area of North Little Rock.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were sent to the Velvet Ridge Apartments about 1:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive man suffering from "significant physical injuries," said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a police spokeswoman.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide -- the city's first of the year.

Metro on 01/12/2020