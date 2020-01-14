Florida grad transfer QB visiting Hogs

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Former Florida quarterback and graduate transfer Feleipe Franks is expected to visit Arkansas this weekend.

He announced his plans to leave the Gators on Dec. 1. Mississippi State is another school that Franks is interested in.

Franks, 6-6, 238 pounds, was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 5 pocket passer and No. 65 overall recruit in the nation in the 2016 class out of Wakulla County High School in Crawfordville, Fla.

He started this past season as Florida's starting quarterback, but suffered a dislocated ankle that included a fracture in the third game against Kentucky and missed the remainder of the season.

Franks finished the season by completing 54 of 71 passes for 698 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He rushed 21 times for 68 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Trask replaced him and finished the season as the Gators' starting quarterback.

Franks started all 13 games as a sophomore and threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 350 rushing yards on 110 carries and a team-high tying 7 rushing touchdowns in leading the Gators to a 10-3 record and No. 6 ranking in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Franks will be immediately eligible in 2020.