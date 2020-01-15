Follow live: Arkansas leads Vanderbilt at half

Arkansas 34, Vanderbilt 28 - Halftime

Jimmy Whitt scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Razorbacks in the first half. He was dynamite in the midrange, knocking down 5 of 9 attempts by my count. He also attempted and missed his first 3 of the season at the buzzer.

Reggie Chaney came to play tonight as well. He scored a season-high eight points and handed out a pair of assists in nine first-half minutes. I loved his energy, and I'm sure Eric Musselman did, too.

Arkansas got nothing in terms of scoring from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones, but here it is leading at the break. They are a combined 0 of 8 from the floor and 0 of 7 from 3-point range. I believe it is the first time they have both been held scoreless in the same half.

Desi Sills played well, too. He finished the half with seven points, five rebounds and two assists. He's so fearless, not just in transition but rebounding the ball as well. Adrio Bailey added two points at the line.

Vanderbilt shot 40 percent (10/25) prior to halftime, but turned the ball over eight times. Maxwell Evans has a team-high 16 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. seven points, four boards and four assists through 17 minutes.

Only three players - Evans, Pippen, Disu - have scored for the Commodores. Outside of those three, the rest of the team is 0 of 10 from the floor and 0 of 7 beyond the arc.

Arkansas 27, Vanderbilt 20 - 3:52 left first half

Jimmy Whitt has been great tonight, scoring from a different area of the floor each time. He's got a pair of big dunks and is 3 of 5 on mid-range jumpers, giving him a game-high 13 points at the final media timeout of the half.

Whitt has the last five points for the Razorbacks, who have still gotten zero from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones. They are a combined 0 of 6 shooting.

Vanderbilt is 2 of 10 from 3-point range and has turned the ball over seven times.

Arkansas 22, Vanderbilt 19 - 7:57 left first half

Love the energy from Reggie Chaney tonight. He's got a season-high eight points on 3 of 3 from the floor and an assist in his eight minutes off the bench. Chaney also knocked down a pair of free throws - his first since the Valpo game.

Desi Sills hit Vandy with a filthy spin move in the lane in transition for a bucket. Sills has four points, three rebounds and two dimes in his 12 minutes.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones have not scored yet. Have to give credit to the Razorbacks' role players - and Jimmy Whitt - for carrying the load right now.

Vanderbilt 17, Arkansas 14 - 10:51 left first half

The Commodores have hit 5 of their last 7 shots and hold a slim lead nearing the midway point in the first half.

Maxwell Evans, Scotty Pippen and Dylan Disu are a combined 7 of 8 from the floor and have all of Vandy's points.

Arkansas is not shooting the ball well to this point. The Razorbacks are 6 of 16 from the floor and 0 of 6 from deep. Isaiah Joe, who scored 34 points last time out, is 0 of 3 himself. Desi Sills also threw up a brick earlier.

Jimmy Whitt leads Arkansas with six points, and Reggie Chaney has four off the bench, including a big dunk.

Arkansas 8, Vanderbilt 5 - 15:59 left first half

There wasn't just a ton of energy in the building in the opening three-plus minutes, but scores from Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt brought the crowd to its feet prior to the first media timeout of the night.

Whitt has four points to lead Arkansas, Sills has a layup and Adrio Bailey knocked down a pair at the line. He is now 5 of 5 at the line in SEC play.

Maxwell Evans has all five points for the Commodores, including a corner 3 in front of the Razorbacks' bench.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills and Adrio Bailey.

This group will start for the ninth consecutive game. The group continues to be solid defensively, allowing .84 points per possession this season over 277 possessions. Offensively, it is shooting 35.5 percent from 3-point range and turns the ball over on 11.4 percent of possessions, which is a great number.

Joe is coming off one of the best games of his Arkansas career, a 34-point outing at Ole Miss on Saturday. Jones finished with 13 points and a career-high nine assists. Again, it will be interesting to see how Eric Musselman handles minutes for forwards behind Bailey. Jeantal Cylla played 11 minutes against the Rebels, his most in nearly two months. We'll see if that continues or if Reggie Chaney is used more.

Vanderbilt's starters: Scotty Pippen Jr., Maxwell Evans, Braelee Albert, Dylan Disu and Ejike Obinna.

The Commodores, under first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, are without leading scorer Aaron Nesmith and 6-8 forward Clevon Brown, who has not played since Dec. 14. Saben Lee, however, gives Vanderbilt some firepower offensively, although he will apparently come off the bench tonight. He has the 31st-best assist rate in the country, according to KenPom.

This game will feature the SEC's worst offensive and defensive rebounding teams in conference play. The Commodores will also floor the league's worst defense in terms of efficiency. Vanderbilt has allowed 115.9 points per 100 possessions through two games.