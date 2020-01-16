Sections
Suspect charged with murder after man's body found at Arkansas home, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:10 p.m.
A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 33-year-old man in Greene County, state police say.

Kevin Dale Brady, 54, of Jonesboro, faces one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities responded around 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Greene County Road 702 after a report of a possible homicide, according to a statement from Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Investigators found the body of 33-year-old Michael Dewayne Nix. The statement said the body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine a manner and cause of death.

A warrant for Brady was obtained during the investigation of Nix’s death, according to the statement, but state police did not detail how he was developed as a suspect.

Brady was being held Thursday in the Greene County jail with bond not yet set.

