Thursday recruiting tidbits: Big visit weekend, junior prospects set to visit soon

Junior receiver Latrell Neville, 6-3, 210, of Missouri City (Texas) Hightower, is in communication with receivers coach Justin Stepp and plans to visit the Razorbacks for the spring game.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 63 receiver and No. 280 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class.

Junior defensive back Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 185, of St. Louis Trinity Catholic, plans to visit Arkansas on Feb. 1. He has offers from Arkansas, West Virginia, Iowa State and others. He is teammates with 2020 offensive lineman Jalen St. John, who is visiting Arkansas this weekend.

Junior tight end Cane Berrong, 6-4, 230, of Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County, is talking to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Jon Cooper. The Notre Dame commitment was recruited by Briles at Florida State. He plans to visit the Irish on Feb. 1.

He said he won't consider a visit to Fayetteville unless he decommits or Notre Dame is OK with him visiting. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, and he is rated the No. 1 prospect at his position as well as the No. 22 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Sophomore athlete Isaac Thompson, 6-1, 192, of St. Louis University High School, plans to visit Arkansas on Feb. 1. He has offers from the Razorbacks, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington State and Arizona.

Junior receiver JJ Jones, 6-3, 195, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., said he plans to visit Arkansas during the summer. He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Duke and others.

Quarterback CJ Dixon, 6-5, 210, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, said he will officially visit the Razorbacks on Jan. 24. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 pocket passer and No. 194 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

This weekend's official visitors list:

Savion Williams, WR, 6-4, 215, Marshall, Texas

Ebony Jackson, RB, 6-1, 205, Marietta (Ga.) Cherokee

Khari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 184, Suffield (Conn.) Academy

Allen Horace, TE, 6-4, 250, Crockett, Texas

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

Jashaud Stewart, DE/LB, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro, Ark.

Eric Thomas Jr., DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 184, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-5, 320, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-2, 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward County

Broderick Jones, OT, 6-6, 280, Lithonia, Ga.

Daijun Edwards, TB, 5-11, 205, Colquitt County, Ga.

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla County

All but Jones are expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday. Jones has a basketball game on Friday.