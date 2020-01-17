Police identify man killed in NLR fight

Police have identified the man who died from the injuries he suffered after crashing through a plate-glass window Tuesday at a North Little Rock restaurant.

Deangelo Sargent, 33, of North Little Rock, died from his injuries at a hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said.

North Little Rock police said Sargent had gone through the window during a fight with a fellow employee at the Chicken King at 2704 MacArthur Drive.

A witness told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette she saw an injured man run across the street from the restaurant to a gas station, which is where paramedics later found him.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a North Little Rock spokeswoman, said Wednesday that detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide case.

The name of the other person involved in the fight has not been released and no charges have been filed. Cooper said Thursday that the investigation is still being worked.

