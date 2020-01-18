Follow live: Arkansas hosts No. 10 Kentucky

Arkansas 11, Kentucky 10 - 15:29 left first half

Ideal start for the Razorbacks on the offensive end. Isaiah Joe has knocked down a pair of 3s, one from the left wing and one from the right, and Adrio Bailey hit one from the left wing as well.

Desi Sills will be at the line when play resumes after taking his defender to the rim off the bounce with the left hand and drawing a foul. Mason Jones added the Razorbacks' first score today on a layup.

For Kentucky, Ashton Hagans has six points on a pair of 3s. Arkansas began the game by sagging off him defensively, but he's made the Razorbacks pay twice now.

Tremendous atmosphere so far. Arkansas giving fans plenty of reason to get loud and stay loud.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills and Adrio Bailey.

This is the 10th consecutive game Eric Musselman will begin with this lineup. Over 275 possessions it has scored at a 1.03 point-per-possession clip and knocked down two-point attempts at a 57.4 percent rate. Defensively, the group has allowed .84 points per possession and limited opponents to 44.4 percent inside the arc.

Musselman noted in his press conference previewing the game that the Razorbacks will need their A-game to beat the Wildcats. Joe and Jones will need to produce at a higher level than they did against Vanderbilt, and the team's role players will be vital. It would really benefit Arkansas if it received a boost from on perimeter from players like Desi Sills and Jalen Harris.

It'll also be interesting to keep an eye on which Razorbacks player UK guard Ashton Hagans is assigned to. Hagans is one of the best defenders in the nation.

Kentucky's starters: Ashton Hagans (6-3), Tyrese Maxey (6-3), EJ Montgomery (6-10), Nick Richards (6-11) and Immanuel Quickley (6-7).

The Wildcats are a bit of a tough team to figure out. Through 16 games, they have losses to Evansville, Utah and South Carolina on their resume. All three teams fall outside of the KenPom top 100. But Kentucky also has prominent wins over Michigan State, Ohio State and Louisville.

Offensively, Calipari's team is leading the SEC in 3-point shooting, which is a bit of a surprise. Quickley, who has come off the bench the last six games, is shooting 14 of 21 from 3-point range in league play. No other Wildcats player has hit more than four 3s, though.

Defensively, Kentucky holds the top efficiency mark in the conference, allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions. But, it is next to last in the SEC in forcing turnovers. On the flip side, Arkansas has a league-low offensive turnover rate of 11.9 percent.