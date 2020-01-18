Parkview trio topples Watson Chapel

Senior forward Ryan Gordon scored 18 points, junior guard Keylon Harris added 17, and senior guard Keighland Young 12 to help host Little Rock Parkview to a 66-46 victory over the Watson Chapel Wildcats in a 5A-Central game at Ripley Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

"Those three guys have been through the fires here at Parkview," said Parkview assistant coach John White, who filled in for head coach Scotty Thurman. "We've expected those guys to be our glue guys, so we've been trying to lean on them."

Thurman, who had his team pulled off the court with 2:25 remaining in Tuesday's 65-51 loss at Sylvan Hills on Tuesday night, had been suspended for Friday's game.

Watson Chapel was within 33-26 at halftime and 37-30 through the first four minutes of the third quarter, but Parkview (6-9, 1-1) scored the next eight points, a run started with a 10-foot baseline jumper by sophomore forward Jeffrey Kamanga and completed when two free throws from Gordon gave Parkview a 47-30 lead at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter.

"They are hard-nosed, and they killed us on the glass in that third quarter," Watson Chapel Coach Marcus Adams said.

Watson Chapel (4-11, 0-2) trailed 50-37 at the end of the third quarter and would get no closer than 52-42 after a three-point shot by senior forward George Ivory III with 5:43 remaining.

"Man, Parkview is so physical," Adams said. "They're athletic, and I didn't realize how fast they really were, but when I got up close to them, they are fast."

Watson Chapel got a layup from Ivory III on the game's first possession but would not again score on its following seven possessions.

Parkview scored the next 11 points, a run highlighted by 3 three-pointers by Young. The third gave Parkview an 11-2 lead with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

A three-point shot by senior guard Jordan Tillman put Watson Chapel within 15-9, but three-pointers by sophomore guards Dexter White and Darius Miller in the final minute of the first quarter increased Parkview's lead at 21-9.

Tillman led Watson Chapel with 18 points.

"Jordan Tillman is a good player," White said. "He runs that team very well."

"He can play on both ends of the floor, and he has really started to progress as a team leader for us," Adams said.

Watson Chapel cut into Parkview's lead to pull within 27-22 with a three-point shot by senior guard Brett Sargent with 2:52 left in the second quarter.

Parkview got two three-pointers from Harris in the final two minutes of the first half, but two free throws and a layup by Tillman left Parkview with a seven-point halftime lead.

"The kids came out and executed everything me and Coach Thurman wanted them to tonight," White said.

GIRLS

LR PARKVIEW 52, WATSON CHAPEL 46

Senior guard Jordyn Williams and freshman center Tyra Robinson each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Patriots to victory over the Lady Wildcats.

Freshman guard Jordan Gregory scored nine points for Parkview (3-5, 1-1).

Senior forward Taylor Whitted led Watson Chapel (8-7, 1-1) with 24 points. Senior center Ky'aria Ginger scored 14.

5A-Central

CONF. ALL

Maumelle ......................... 2-0 12-3

Sylvan Hills ...................... 2-0 11-3

Jacksonville ..................... 2-0 6-4

LR Hall ............................. 1-1 6-5

LR Parkview .................... 1-1 6-8

Pine Bluff ......................... 0-2 4-5

White Hall ........................ 0-2 4-9

Watson Chapel ................ 0-2 4-11

