Allen Horace's second Arkansas official visit a hit

Allen Horace, a tight end who was previously committed to Arkansas, made an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend and things appear to have gone well.

Horace (6-5, 242 pounds) of Crockett, Texas, committed to Arkansas over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech during his visit in April, but reopened his recruiting following the firing of former coach Chad Morris in November.

His second official visit to Arkansas was a hit.

“It went a lot smoother than last time. Everything was more well put together,” Horace said. “The coaches were nice. I like Coach (Sam) Pittman. He’s a pretty cool guy. Coach (Jon) Cooper is a nice guy, he’s pretty cool.”

The Hogs only have two scholarship tight ends on campus.

“Yeah, they told me that, I was amazed,” said Horace, who was accompanied by his brother, Cole. “For me, that’s a good thing. I want to come make an impact early.”

Horace recorded 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior, and had 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior.

A multi-sport athlete, Horace is also a good basketball player and averaged 16 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a junior.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Horace a 3-star football prospect. On Jan. 24, Horace plans to visit Texas-San Antonio, where former Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor is the head coach and former tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is the offensive coordinator. He’ll wrap up his visits with a trip to Ole Miss on Jan. 31.

His college decsion will be made after his trips.

“I’ll decide after I take my other visits,” he said “You know, you don’t know what the best place is until you go and check out other places.”

Freshman receiver Trey Knox hosted Horace. He and the other recruits took in the Arkansas-Kentucky basketball game.

“It was nutty, it was different,” Horace said of the atmosphere.

He believes his 48 hours in Fayetteville allowed him to feel comfortable with the coaches.

“Definitely, they showed a lot of character,” he said.

A school’s coaching staff will impact his decision.

“I want coaches who are some real people,” Horace said.