BASKETBALL

Parsons' career in jeopardy

Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered "severe and permanent injuries" in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career. Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday's crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed. The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added "associated disk injury" to his list of injuries. Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday's game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team's last two games against San Antonio and Detroit. The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, has played just five games for the Hawks. He is averaging 2.8 points and is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract.

Irving sits out

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed Monday's game against Philadelphia because of right hamstring tightness. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving was feeling soreness Sunday and then was checked again Monday before the team decided the All-Star point guard wouldn't play. Atkinson said the Nets were choosing to be cautious because they didn't want to risk losing Irving for the long term. Irving missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury before returning on Jan. 12 against Atlanta. He is averaging 26.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

FOOTBALL

Panthers hire Snow as DC

Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator. Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach, in 2019. Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08). Under Snow, Baylor ranked 41st in the nation in total defense last season, and finished second in takeaways with 30, third in interceptions with 17 and eighth in sacks per game at 3.3. Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch finished fifth in the nation in sacks (131/2) and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Grayland Arnold ranked fifth in interceptions (six). Before joining Rhule at Baylor, Snow spent four seasons working for him at Temple. The Owls led the American Athletic Conference in defense twice, with the 2016 team ranked third nationally in defense allowing just 282.5 yards per game and 11th in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

Browns looking at Paton

After hiring former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as its coach, Cleveland interviewed Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton for its general manager opening this past weekend, a person familiar with the team's itinerary told The Associated Press on Monday. Paton, who worked for the past 13 years in Minnesota with Stefanski, met with the team's search committee -- including Stefanski -- on Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any interviews during the process. Paton is expected to meet again with the Browns this week. He would seem to be a natural fit with Stefanski, who has spent the past week interviewing candidates for his coaching staff while helping in the search for a GM to replace John Dorsey. The Browns ousted Dorsey last month following a 6-10 season.

King headed to Miami

Former University of Houston quarterback D'Eriq King announced Monday that he is transferring to Miami, a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season. King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020. "Story is still being written..." King wrote in a tweet announcing the move. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston -- a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. For comparison's sake, Miami quarterbacks have had 15 such games in the last nine seasons combined. King announced a week ago that he was transferring and visited Miami over the weekend. The Hurricanes struggled with consistency at the quarterback spot for much of the year. King's best season at Houston was in 2018, when he threw for 36 touchdowns and rushed for 14 more. He left the Cougars with 4,925 passing yards, 1,421 rushing yards and 504 receiving yards. King split time between receiver and quarterback in 2016 and 2017, making 58 catches for three touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Hernandez, Braves reach deal

Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez reached a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training. The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster. Hernandez, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. He went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation. Hernandez was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King's Court to mark his many strikeouts. The two-time National League East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.

Arenado feels 'disrespect'

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado said he feels disrespected after Colorado General Manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner. Bridich told The Denver Post on Monday that he expected Arenado to be Colorado's third baseman this season after discussing potential deals involving the 28-year-old this winter. The five-time All-Star agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies last February. Asked via text message about Bridich's comments, Arenado told The Associated Press: "I don't care what he says there's a lot of disrespect around there." The slugger insisted he doesn't envision mending fences with Bridich. "There is no relationship anymore it's just play hard for my teammates and the fans," Arenado said. Arenado was set to become a free agent after last season before signing his long-term contract, which includes a full no-trade clause. He can opt out of the deal after the 2021 season and become a free agent. Arenado hit a career-high .315 with 41 home runs, 118 RBI and a .962 OPS last season, but Colorado went 71-91 and finished fourth in the NL West after making the playoffs the previous two seasons. The Rockies have had a quiet offseason -- aside from constant speculation that Arenado could be shipped out. Colorado has not made a trade or signed any major league free agents since the end of the World Series.

Photo by AP

Chandler Parsons

Photo by FR91203 AP

Phil Snow

Photo by AP

Felix Hernandez

Sports on 01/21/2020