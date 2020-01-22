Dump truck hits Arkansas school bus; 9 people go to hospital

Nine people were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a dump truck collided with a Hoxie school bus south of Walnut Ridge in northeast Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

The school bus driven by Jeremy Parmer, 42, was headed south on U.S. 63 shortly after 3:45 p.m. when the dump truck, driven by Houston Franks, 31, struck the bus as Parmer attempted to make a right turn onto Lawrence County Road 703, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday evening.

The dump truck struck the bus from the rear, which caused the bus to go off the road and overturn, Sadler said. The dump truck traveled across U.S. 63 before coming to a stop in the median.

Two passengers had to be extricated from the bus.

Seven of the eight occupants on the bus, including Parmer, were taken to a hospital in Jonesboro for treatment. One passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Sadler said. He could not confirm how many of the occupants on the bus were students.

Franks, the truck driver, was taken to a hospital in Jonesboro, Sadler said.

No information was available Tuesday night about the conditions of those injured in the crash.

Metro on 01/22/2020