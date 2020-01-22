Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Dump truck hits Arkansas school bus; 9 people go to hospital

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:09 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

Nine people were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a dump truck collided with a Hoxie school bus south of Walnut Ridge in northeast Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

The school bus driven by Jeremy Parmer, 42, was headed south on U.S. 63 shortly after 3:45 p.m. when the dump truck, driven by Houston Franks, 31, struck the bus as Parmer attempted to make a right turn onto Lawrence County Road 703, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said Tuesday evening.

The dump truck struck the bus from the rear, which caused the bus to go off the road and overturn, Sadler said. The dump truck traveled across U.S. 63 before coming to a stop in the median.

Two passengers had to be extricated from the bus.

Seven of the eight occupants on the bus, including Parmer, were taken to a hospital in Jonesboro for treatment. One passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Sadler said. He could not confirm how many of the occupants on the bus were students.

Franks, the truck driver, was taken to a hospital in Jonesboro, Sadler said.

No information was available Tuesday night about the conditions of those injured in the crash.

Metro on 01/22/2020

Print Headline: Dump truck hits Arkansas school bus; 9 people go to hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT