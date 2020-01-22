North Little Rock Italian restaurant closes

Johnny Carino’s in North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)
The Johnny Carino’s at 4221 Warden Road, North Little Rock, just north of McCain Mall, closed on Wednesday.
A manager answering a call to the telephone number, (501) 758-8226, confirmed the closure. And the Italian restaurant chain's website, carinos.com/location, now lists only one Arkansas location: 535 N. 46th St., Rogers.
A Little Rock Johnny Carino’s closed Jan. 5, 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.