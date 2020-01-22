North Little Rock Italian restaurant closes

The Johnny Carino’s at 4221 Warden Road, North Little Rock, just north of McCain Mall, closed on Wednesday.

A manager answering a call to the telephone number, (501) 758-8226, confirmed the closure. And the Italian restaurant chain's website, carinos.com/location, now lists only one Arkansas location: 535 N. 46th St., Rogers.

A Little Rock Johnny Carino’s closed Jan. 5, 2014.