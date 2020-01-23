Dave Matthews Band sets show at Walmart AMP

Dave Matthews Band
The Dave Matthews Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.
Gates will open at 5. Tickets — $49.50-$115 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com. Tickets will be available via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 28.
With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, the band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The band invites concertgoers to contribute $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign. Visit plantabillion.org/DMB.
