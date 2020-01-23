SPECIAL EVENT: Oaklawn tweaks ahead of '21 hotel, event center

It's racing time at Oaklawn, with more races and more days to enjoy the infield. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The horses are ready. The trainers are ready. The track is ready. The hotel and event center may not be quite ready, but they're working on it.

It's time for racing season at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and visitors can expect some subtle improvements and new touches.

Oaklawn Friday-May 2, Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs Post times: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 1 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 p.m. opening day and other special dates Admission: general admission free; reserved seats $2.50 weekdays, $4.50 weekends (800) 625-5296 oaklawn.com

Last year was the first year for the new season schedule: starting later in January and continuing through the Kentucky Derby in early May.

"It went really, really well," says Media Relations Manager Jennifer Hoyt. "We were very happy with it."

The Kentucky Derby Day celebration and simulcast at Oaklawn drew a crowd of around 20,000 people last year, and they hope to build even more this year.

The main reason behind the shift, she says, was to take advantage of an additional three weeks of spring weather.

"There's no better time in Arkansas," Hoyt said. "Everything's blooming, the weather's turning good in mid-April."

To further take advantage of the potentially good weather, they're opening the infield on March 7 — one week earlier than usual.

They're also putting new spins on some favorite promotions. The Progressive Cash Giveaway is now the $54,000 Frenzy, set for March 29. The Boat and Truck Giveaway will now be known as the Great Outdoor Giveaway, "celebrating everything outdoors." Participants can win kayaks, ATVs and other outdoor-related prizes on April 25.

Other important dates to keep in mind:

• Jockey meet-and-greets the first Saturday of each month

• Rebel Stakes on March 14

• Infield Easter egg hunt on April 5

• Racing Festival of the South April 10-18

• Arkansas Derby on April 11

As for the race-going experience itself, there will be some subtle differences. There's a new Jumbotron and the Big Ass Fans that were in the lower paddock last year have now also been added to the grandstands.

There will be corned beef, of course. It's celebrated with 50-cent sandwiches on Corned Beef Day, Saturday. But they're also bringing the popular grilled reuben back to the Pony Express.

Construction on the Oaklawn hotel and event center is ongoing but Hoyt says that won't affect racing. It might have an effect on on-site parking, but they plan to counter that by expanding their shuttle service.

"We're just asking people to be patient this year because come race meet 2021, it's going to be a whole new offering — quite spectacular."

Hoyt says they're expecting a number of new horsemen from New York and California in addition to the recognizable regulars, including some of the best horses, trainers and jockeys in the country, there to compete for record purses.

"There's never been a better time to see Oaklawn," Hoyt says. "It's definitely the place to be this winter."

