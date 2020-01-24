Sections
Today at 2:23 a.m. | Updated January 24, 2020 at 2:23 a.m.

Ruby Torres, who had her eggs fertilized before she was treated for an aggressive cancer in 2014 that rendered her infertile, can't use her frozen embryos to have a baby because of opposition from her now former husband under terms of a contract they signed with a fertility clinic.

Robert Rumsby, 30, of Fredericksburg, Va., a Virginia National Guard sergeant convicted of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland, was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Mike Potts, an Oregon beekeeper, said the theft of 92 beehives from an orchard in Yuba City, Calif., will cost him $44,000, adding "it's hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them."

Ricardo Abdel of Doral, Fla., a Venezuelan who pleaded guilty to stealing debit and credit card information from ATMs in Georgia, Florida and California in a conspiracy that prosecutors said withdrew about $250,000 per month, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Mark Davis, 62, a high school teacher in Tomball, Texas, was arrested after authorities said he took a briefcase containing a loaded handgun to school and began making threatening comments about colleagues.

Prasitthichai Khaokaew, 38, an elementary school headmaster in Bangkok, admitted robbing a gold shop in a neighboring town because of personal and financial problems and apologized to the families of three people who were killed when he sprayed the shop with gunfire, Thai police said.

Robert Barkman, 51, of Reno, Nev., who pleaded guilty to trafficking endangered African lion and leopard parts, was sentenced to 60 days in custody by a federal judge and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service with a wildlife conservation group.

David Jacobs, 43, of Oklahoma City was sentenced to 42 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution after admitting to making a hoax threat to police and the news media about a mass shooting at a community college.

Pedro Hernandez-Gomez, 31, a U.S. citizen who lives in Tijuana, Mexico, faces drug and weapons counts after federal investigators said he entered into a deal with undercover agents and traded 4 pounds of heroin and fentanyl for firearms, including machine guns and grenade launchers, that he intended to sell to Mexican gangs.

