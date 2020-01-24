• Ruby Torres, who had her eggs fertilized before she was treated for an aggressive cancer in 2014 that rendered her infertile, can't use her frozen embryos to have a baby because of opposition from her now former husband under terms of a contract they signed with a fertility clinic.

• Robert Rumsby, 30, of Fredericksburg, Va., a Virginia National Guard sergeant convicted of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland, was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

• Mike Potts, an Oregon beekeeper, said the theft of 92 beehives from an orchard in Yuba City, Calif., will cost him $44,000, adding "it's hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them."

• Ricardo Abdel of Doral, Fla., a Venezuelan who pleaded guilty to stealing debit and credit card information from ATMs in Georgia, Florida and California in a conspiracy that prosecutors said withdrew about $250,000 per month, was sentenced to four years in prison.

• Mark Davis, 62, a high school teacher in Tomball, Texas, was arrested after authorities said he took a briefcase containing a loaded handgun to school and began making threatening comments about colleagues.

• Prasitthichai Khaokaew, 38, an elementary school headmaster in Bangkok, admitted robbing a gold shop in a neighboring town because of personal and financial problems and apologized to the families of three people who were killed when he sprayed the shop with gunfire, Thai police said.

• Robert Barkman, 51, of Reno, Nev., who pleaded guilty to trafficking endangered African lion and leopard parts, was sentenced to 60 days in custody by a federal judge and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service with a wildlife conservation group.

• David Jacobs, 43, of Oklahoma City was sentenced to 42 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution after admitting to making a hoax threat to police and the news media about a mass shooting at a community college.

• Pedro Hernandez-Gomez, 31, a U.S. citizen who lives in Tijuana, Mexico, faces drug and weapons counts after federal investigators said he entered into a deal with undercover agents and traded 4 pounds of heroin and fentanyl for firearms, including machine guns and grenade launchers, that he intended to sell to Mexican gangs.

