Police investigating missing Arkansas woman find body in 'crude grave site,' but remains not yet ID'd

An investigation into the disappearance of a 42-year-old Arkansas woman led authorities to a "crude grave site" where a body was recovered on Saturday, police said.

Officers reportedly went to a farm property and residence about nine miles north of Hazen in Prairie County on Friday after receiving information while investigating the disappearance of Christy Rooks, a 42-year-old woman from Wynne.

The human remains were found on Saturday and then sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where investigators will attempt to identify them and "determine a manner and cause of death," Arkansas State Police wrote in a statement.

Rooks' car was found in Cabot on Friday.

Police said 47-year-old Earl Parks of Hazen was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and that he was also being questioned in the disappearance.