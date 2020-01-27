Northwest Arkansas could see snow this week but little accumulation expected, weather service says

Far Northwest Arkansas may see snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, but little accumulation is expected.

Meteorologist Pete Snyder, with the Tulsa bureau of the weather service, said rain is expected across Northwest Arkansas during the day Tuesday.

As temperatures drop after midnight, he said, the rain may turn to snow in the most northwestern counties, including Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll.

Snyder said the weather service is not expecting large amounts of accumulation, though — a tenth of an inch or less.

Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing as people head to school and work Wednesday morning, Snyder said, but the weather service does not expect widespread road travel problems.

Temperatures are then expected to warm into the 40s throughout the day Wednesday.