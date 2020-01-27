Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas could see snow this week but little accumulation expected, weather service says

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Far Northwest Arkansas may see snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, but little accumulation is expected.

Meteorologist Pete Snyder, with the Tulsa bureau of the weather service, said rain is expected across Northwest Arkansas during the day Tuesday.

As temperatures drop after midnight, he said, the rain may turn to snow in the most northwestern counties, including Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll.

Snyder said the weather service is not expecting large amounts of accumulation, though — a tenth of an inch or less.

Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing as people head to school and work Wednesday morning, Snyder said, but the weather service does not expect widespread road travel problems.

Temperatures are then expected to warm into the 40s throughout the day Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT