Flu deaths in Arkansas reach 33, including 1 child, officials say; school absences rise

A graphic from the Arkansas Department of Health showing school absence rates for Jan. 19-25. ( Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Health )

The number of confirmed flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season has reached 33, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. One child is among the deceased.

The state reported that for the week that ended on Jan. 25, flu was geographically widespread in Arkansas. Nearly all states nationwide are reporting the same.

Intensity, defined by state health department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel as number of cases in affected communities, is rated as a 10 out of 10 in Arkansas.

Most southern and southwestern states are also reporting a high intensity of cases.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Department of Health's latest weekly flu report » arkansasonline.com/130flu]

Arkansas schools reported high absence rates, and four schools or districts briefly closed their doors due to outbreaks, according to the report.

School absence rates were highest, around 10-11%, in Lincoln, Phillips, St. Francis, Jackson and Searcy counties.

The report said that Pulaski County’s school absence rate was about 8.5%. The average statewide was listed at 7.5%, up from 6.2% the previous week.

Since September, there have been more than 13,200 confirmed cases of the flu in Arkansas, and about 1,900 of those cases came last week.

The total number of flu cases is higher than these figures, according to the report, because the numbers account only for cases confirmed by tests from medical professionals.

Mirivel said it is not too late to get a flu shot.

"The sooner the better though because it does to take two weeks to kick in," Mirivel said. "We anticipate significant flu activity for weeks to come, so it's definitely not too late."