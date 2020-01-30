Sections
Arkansas man charged with shooting girlfriend in face, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Garland County Sheriff's Department patrol unit. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

A Hot Springs National Park man was arrested Thursday on suspicion he shot his girlfriend in the face, authorities said.

Cody Woolems, 45, faces one count of first-degree domestic battery, according to a news release.

Garland County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at a home in the 230 block of Durham Loop, according to the release.

Deputies found a 43-year-old woman, Jacquline Scallion, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

She told authorities her boyfriend, Woolems, had shot her and was still inside the home. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Deputies contacted Woolems in the home, and he initially refused to come out, according to the release. Crisis negotiators spoke to Woolems, and he eventually surrendered without incident.

Woolems is being held in the Garland County jail with no bond yet listed.

