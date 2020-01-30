• William Gangemi, 27, of Freehold, N.J., was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and a $100,000 fine to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles out of Oklahoma.

• Onis Moon, 52, of Virginia was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the stabbing deaths of a wheelchair-using elderly couple who intervened as Moon battered their daughter, Sandra Callands, who was in a relationship with Moon.

• Dan Del Tufo, a civil engineer, arranged to have the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H., raised to its maximum height, where he proposed to Julia Kallmerten, also a civil engineer, who said yes.

• Cody Byrd, 24, a graduate student, received a "Good Citizen Award" and free food for a year at the Biscuitville restaurant chain in Greensboro, N.C., where a couple says Byrd saved their 8-year-old daughter from being kidnapped last year.

• Richard Schleininger, 49, of Bayou Blue, La., who for 11 years worked cash-only odd jobs in Lafourche Parish, was arrested, accused of riding a mower on someone else's land, and was identified through fingerprints as wanted in Utah on 17-year-old assault and theft charges, authorities said.

• Joseph Gage Smith, 18, who authorities believe is the driver seen in an online video firing a pistol four times across a highway, was arrested by Clarke County, Miss., deputies and is facing a misdemeanor firearms charge.

• Peter Planes, an Antiques Roadshow appraiser, told a West Fargo, N.D., guest named David that a Rolex watch David bought for $345.97 in 1974 while he was in the Air Force is extremely rare and could fetch up to $700,000, prompting David to utter a word that the show had to bleep out.

• Dale Holloway, 37, of Manchester, N.H., who was accused of shooting a church pastor and bride during a wedding, has pleaded innocent to subsequently attacking the lawyer assigned to defend him and sending the lawyer to the hospital with head injuries, authorities said.

• Ralph Thibodeaux, 55, principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette, La., was arrested and charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated after smashing into three vehicles, breaking off a wheel of his vehicle in the process, state police said.

A Section on 01/30/2020