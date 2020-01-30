Sections
In the news

Today at 3:43 a.m. | Updated January 30, 2020 at 3:43 a.m.

William Gangemi, 27, of Freehold, N.J., was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and a $100,000 fine to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles out of Oklahoma.

Onis Moon, 52, of Virginia was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the stabbing deaths of a wheelchair-using elderly couple who intervened as Moon battered their daughter, Sandra Callands, who was in a relationship with Moon.

Dan Del Tufo, a civil engineer, arranged to have the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H., raised to its maximum height, where he proposed to Julia Kallmerten, also a civil engineer, who said yes.

Cody Byrd, 24, a graduate student, received a "Good Citizen Award" and free food for a year at the Biscuitville restaurant chain in Greensboro, N.C., where a couple says Byrd saved their 8-year-old daughter from being kidnapped last year.

Richard Schleininger, 49, of Bayou Blue, La., who for 11 years worked cash-only odd jobs in Lafourche Parish, was arrested, accused of riding a mower on someone else's land, and was identified through fingerprints as wanted in Utah on 17-year-old assault and theft charges, authorities said.

Joseph Gage Smith, 18, who authorities believe is the driver seen in an online video firing a pistol four times across a highway, was arrested by Clarke County, Miss., deputies and is facing a misdemeanor firearms charge.

Peter Planes, an Antiques Roadshow appraiser, told a West Fargo, N.D., guest named David that a Rolex watch David bought for $345.97 in 1974 while he was in the Air Force is extremely rare and could fetch up to $700,000, prompting David to utter a word that the show had to bleep out.

Dale Holloway, 37, of Manchester, N.H., who was accused of shooting a church pastor and bride during a wedding, has pleaded innocent to subsequently attacking the lawyer assigned to defend him and sending the lawyer to the hospital with head injuries, authorities said.

Ralph Thibodeaux, 55, principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette, La., was arrested and charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated after smashing into three vehicles, breaking off a wheel of his vehicle in the process, state police said.

A Section on 01/30/2020

Print Headline: In the news

