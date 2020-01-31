Woman found dead in north Arkansas home; 2 minors in custody

A woman was found dead Thursday inside a home in Boone County, authorities said, and minors living at the residence have been taken into custody in the incident.

The Boone County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting Thursday on the 10000 block of Widner Lane, north of Harrison, according to a news release.

Authorities found the woman, not identified in the release, inside the home, as well as two minors.

Investigators are working with the prosecuting attorney’s office to determine what charges will be filed in the case, according to the release.

A message left with the Boone County sheriff seeking additional information was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.