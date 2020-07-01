'Arkansas business legend' Flake dies at 81

L. Dickson Flake, the commercial real estate developer whose 55-year career involved such landmark projects as the 30-story Regions tower, Breckenridge Village shopping center and what now is known as Simmons Bank Arena, has died. He was 81.

Amy Meins, the spokeswoman for Colliers International/Arkansas, where Flake was managing partner and shareholder until 2002 and continued as an advisor and consultant, confirmed his death after a long illness Tuesday.

In 1971, Flake helped establish the commercial real estate firm Barnes, Quinn, Flake & Anderson, which is now Colliers International/Arkansas. During his career, Flake developed more than 2 million square feet of office space and four large parking structures for many major Arkansas companies.

“Dickson was an Arkansas business legend, a service-oriented leader who gave his time to family, our firm and our community,” Kevin Huchingson, chairman and CEO of Colliers Arkansas, said in a statement announcing Flake's death.