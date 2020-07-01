Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

'Arkansas business legend' Flake dies at 81

by Noel Oman | Today at 11:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Little Rock Technology Park Authority Board member L. Dickson Flake during a 2014 meeting

L. Dickson Flake, the commercial real estate developer whose 55-year career involved such landmark projects as the 30-story Regions tower, Breckenridge Village shopping center and what now is known as Simmons Bank Arena, has died. He was 81.

Amy Meins, the spokeswoman for Colliers International/Arkansas, where Flake was managing partner and shareholder until 2002 and continued as an advisor and consultant, confirmed his death after a long illness Tuesday.

In 1971, Flake helped establish the commercial real estate firm Barnes, Quinn, Flake & Anderson, which is now Colliers International/Arkansas. During his career, Flake developed more than 2 million square feet of office space and four large parking structures for many major Arkansas companies.

“Dickson was an Arkansas business legend, a service-oriented leader who gave his time to family, our firm and our community,” Kevin Huchingson, chairman and CEO of Colliers Arkansas, said in a statement announcing Flake's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT